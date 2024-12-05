Devendra Fadnavis to Take Oath as Maharashtra CM Today, PM Modi to Attend | LIVE

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony will be attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Chief Ministers and nine Union Ministers. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had clinched a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 and there had been suspense over the Maharashtra CM face for the past many days, between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Apart from the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch European Space Agency's PROBE-3 Satellite using their PSLV from Sriharikota today, for solar research. Focus will also remain on the beef ban imposed by Himanta in Assam among other news updates.

06:35 IST, December 5th 2024 ISRO to Launch ESA's PROBA-3 Satellite from Sriharikota Today PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission to be launched today at 16:04 IST from ISRO. PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

06:33 IST, December 5th 2024 PM Modi to Attend Devendra Fadnavis' Swearing-In Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Chief Ministers and nine Union Ministers amid other dignitaries.

06:32 IST, December 5th 2024 Devendra Fadnavis to Take Oath as Maharashtra CM Today Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today evening, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan - this swearing-in comes after a long wait for Fadnavis.