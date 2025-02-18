Supreme Court to Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today Against FIRs Filed in India's Got Latent Controversy | LIVE

Ranveer Allahbadia SC Hearing Today | Image: PTI

A two-judge bench of Supreme Court is set to hear the plea filed by Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs in the India's Got Latent Controversy as per the cause list; high-level investigation is also underway in the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives. In another news, the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi CM which is expected to be on Feb 20, are underway. Speaking about Prayagraj, devotees continue to throng the UP city, to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam before the Maha Kumbh 2025 end in less than ten days.