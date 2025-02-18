Updated 09:10 IST, February 18th 2025
Supreme Court to Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today Against FIRs Filed in India's Got Latent Controversy | LIVE
A two-judge bench of Supreme Court is set to hear the plea filed by Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs in the India's Got Latent Controversy as per the cause list; high-level investigation is also underway in the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives. In another news, the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi CM which is expected to be on Feb 20, are underway. Speaking about Prayagraj, devotees continue to throng the UP city, to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam before the Maha Kumbh 2025 end in less than ten days.
09:10 IST, February 18th 2025
Sand Artists Makes Art of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ahead of His Visit
Sand artist Madhurendra Kumar creates an art of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ahead of his visit to the district today. CM Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and lay stone of several projects in Kaimur later today.
09:09 IST, February 18th 2025
Security Heightened Outside Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow Ahead of UP Budget Session
ADCP Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh says, “The budget session is starting from today and keeping this in mind, we have made full security arrangements. We have divided the areas around the assembly into six sectors…”
09:07 IST, February 18th 2025
Entrepreneurship, Energy and Technology 3 Pillars of India-Qatar Relations
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "We are set for a transition in the world. This transition is going to rest on the pillars of sustainability. It's going to rest on the pillar of entrepreneurship and energy. We have a huge start-up ecosystem in India, which will be inviting investments from Qatar. And we are looking at technology. These three pillars will define how we are going to work together in this changing world..."
08:45 IST, February 18th 2025
Security Heightened Outside KIIT in Bhubaneswar
Security deployed at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. According to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, a Nepali girl student died by suicide after being harassed by a third-year Mechanical engineering student of KIIT University; the accused has also been arrested.
08:44 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi Accident: Audi Hits Two People on a Scooty, 1 Critical
Two people who were travelling on a scooty got injured after an Audi car hit them in front of the Jorbagh Post Office. The car was being driven recklessly. Both the injured were rushed to a trauma centre, where Naitik is stable while Tushar is in critical condition.
08:43 IST, February 18th 2025
2 MoUs Signed Between India and Qatar
Two MoUs signed between India and Qatar in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the inaugural event of India-Qatar Joint Business Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
08:03 IST, February 18th 2025
Tesla Begins Hiring in India
Tesla has begun hiring in India following Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
08:00 IST, February 18th 2025
Gurdaspur Blast: FSL Team Arrives at the Spot, Probe Underway
An FSL team arrived at the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Raimal village, Gurdaspur.
07:58 IST, February 18th 2025
Footfall at NDLS Returns to Normal Days After Deadly Stampede
After days of overwhelming crowd and a deadly stampede that claimed 18 lives, footfall at New Delhi railway station has returned to normal.
07:39 IST, February 18th 2025
Delhi Car Accident: Luxury Car Crashes into Tree Late at Night
A speeding luxury car crashed into a tree in Lodhi Road area late last night.
07:38 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Over 52Cr Devotees Have Taken Holy Dip in35 Days
Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the first 35 days of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering.
07:36 IST, February 18th 2025
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met former Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak in Delhi on Monday.
07:17 IST, February 18th 2025
Delta Airlines Plane Crash in Toronto
A Delta Airlines plane crashed while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and flipped upside down; 17 passengers are injured but no casualties have been reported.
07:16 IST, February 18th 2025
Section 163 Imposed in Dehradun Ahead of Uttarakhand Budget Session
Dehradun DM Savin Bansal has implemented Section 163 of BNSS to maintain peace within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly, in view of the possibility of adverse impact on peace and order due to activities like 'dharna', demonstration and hunger strike in view of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly starting from today.
07:14 IST, February 18th 2025
Explosion Outside Policeman's House in Gurdaspur
An explosion took place outside the house of a policeman in Gurdaspur, Punjab; a CCTV video of this explosion has also surfaced. This explosion took place in Raimal village of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, Gurdaspur.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
New Delhi CM Oath Ceremony on Feb 20
As per BJP sources, the new Delhi CM is expected to take oath on February 20 at the Ramlila Maidan at 4:30 pm; the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other top politicians, movie stars, business tycoons and the general public.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Continue to Visit Prayagraj
As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws closer to its conclusion on Feb 26, Prayagraj has been witnessing heavy crowd as devotees continue to throng the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
SC To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who stirred a controversy with his filthy remarks on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the FIRs filed against him. A two-judge bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will be hearing the plea today, as per the cause list.
