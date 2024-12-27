Published 06:47 IST, December 27th 2024
Former PM Manmohan Singh to be Cremated with Full State Honours on Saturday | LIVE
- Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after his health deteriorated and was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, official said.
- Here are the Live Updates
07:25 IST, December 27th 2024
EAM Jaishankar Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his grief over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday. He highlighted Singh's pivotal role in not only India's economic reforms but also in providing strategic corrections to Indian foreign policy.
07:24 IST, December 27th 2024
President Murmu, VP Dhankhar Pay Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh, Hail His Legacy
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday evening. She said that Dr Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and will be remembered for his service to the nation.
06:42 IST, December 27th 2024
Last Rites of Former PM Manmohan Singh to Be Held on Saturday
The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday. "The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night.
07:09 IST, December 27th 2024
Manmohan Singh Demise: India Mourns Ex-PM's Death
India mourns the demise of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. Manmohan Singh had sudden loss of consciousness at home today after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.
06:37 IST, December 27th 2024
Cabinet to Meet at 11 Am Today to Condole Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh's Death
The Cabinet will meet at 11 AM today to condole former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's death.
Updated 07:26 IST, December 27th 2024