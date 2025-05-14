Massive Diplomatic Win For India: BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed Over After 22 Days in Pakistan Custody

Updated May 14th 2025, 11:50 IST
BREAKING: In a huge diplomatic win for India, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, 2025, was handed over to India at about 10.30 AM through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a statement by BSF informed.
Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 182nd Battalion inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector at around 11.50 AM and was detained by Pakistan Rangers a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.
With consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible," the BSF statement read.
Published May 14th 2025, 11:32 IST