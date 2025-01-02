Published 07:05 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Orleans Attack: FBI Doesn't Believe Attacker Acted Alone | LIVE
New Orleans: At least 15 people are killed and dozens are injured after a U.S. citizen from Texas rams a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district at 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. The FBI identifies the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar. He is killed in a firefight with police. The FBI says several possible explosive devices were recovered and that a flag associated with the Islamic State group was found in the truck.
08:12 IST, January 2nd 2025
Attacker Inspired by ISIS: Biden on New Orleans Attack That Killed 15
United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (local time) that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.
The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events.
"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Joe Biden said.
07:52 IST, January 2nd 2025
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Kharsawan massacre victims
Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to the victims of the Kharsawan massacre of 1948, underlining the sacrifices of the tribal community in preserving their identity and rights.
Speaking at the memorial site, Soren said, "We are paying our respects to the martyrs who fought to protect their identity."
"This is a historical place of Jharkhand. This martyr's place in Kharsawan has the history of the tribal community, the struggle of our ancestors... how aware and active they have been about their struggle for their rights," the Jharkhand CM added.
07:51 IST, January 2nd 2025
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans 'act of terrorism'
The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans "act of terrorism" after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.
In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims."
07:50 IST, January 2nd 2025
Delhi police probe suicide of businessman amid marital discord allegations
The Delhi Police are investigating the suicide of 40-year-old businessman Puneet Khurana, who died on Tuesday in Model Town, following allegations that marital discord and mental harassment by his wife and her family led to his death.
"The father of the deceased, Puneet Khurana, said that his son was going through marital discord and alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed him, which led to his suicide," Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi, told ANI.
07:04 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Orleans Killing: FBI dosen't believe he acted alone
The FBI said it is investigating the attack early Wednesday in the city's famed French Quarter as a terrorist act and does not believe the driver acted alone.
Investigators found multiple improvised explosive devices, including two pipe bombs that were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by the Associated Press.
07:02 IST, January 2nd 2025
Armed man kills at least 10, including 2 children, in shooting rampage in Montenegro
Montenegro's interior minister has said that at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the western city of Cetinje.
The shooter, who was on the run, also seriously wounded four people, said minister Danilo Saranovic at a news conference. He said that “at this moment, we are focused on arresting him.” Police dispatched special troops to search for the attacker in Cetinje, some 30 km northwest of the capital, Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified him only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.
President Jakov Milatovic said he was “shocked and stunned” by the tragedy. “Instead of holiday joy ... we have been gripped by sadness over the loss of innocent lives,” Milatovic said on the social media platform X.
07:01 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.
Updated 08:12 IST, January 2nd 2025