Published 07:05 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Orleans Attack: FBI Doesn't Believe Attacker Acted Alone | LIVE
Republic brings you all the updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 6 min read
New Orleans: At least 15 people are killed and dozens are injured after a U.S. citizen from Texas rams a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district at 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. The FBI identifies the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar. He is killed in a firefight with police. The FBI says several possible explosive devices were recovered and that a flag associated with the Islamic State group was found in the truck.
09:57 IST, January 2nd 2025
Lorry catches fire in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri
A fire broke out in a lorry carrying raw materials in Telanagan's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday night, a fire official said.No loss of life was reported in the incident.
The incident was reported within the limits of Jeedimetla Police Station in Hyderabad.
The fire official further said that the fire broke out after the lorry came into contact with a high-tension wire."The tyres of the lorry burst and the fire spread due to the presence of turpentine oil," the official added.
09:56 IST, January 2nd 2025
World leaders condemn New Orleans 'terror' attack that claimed 15 lives
Following an attack in United States' New Orleans that claimed 15 lives, world leaders have expressed their condemnation. Messages of condolences poured in from global leaders, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.
The leaders denounced the attack, extended sympathies to the victims and their families, and emphasised the need to combat "terrorism."
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in a post on X wrote, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded."
He added, "I instructed Israel's Consul General in Houston to immediately deploy a representative to the scene. Terror has no place in our world. Israel stands in solidarity with New Orleans and the United States."
09:38 IST, January 2nd 2025
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates e-office system
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the e-office implementation system from CM House's Samatva Bhawan on Wednesday and said that the state government has made a significant move toward good governance by embracing digitisation.
The e-office system was officially launched in both the Chief Minister's office and the Chief Secretary's office on the occasion.
09:13 IST, January 2nd 2025
Special Ganga Aarti held at Prayagraj as a rehersal for Kumbh Mela
Women participated in a special Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday. The ritual, which also served as a rehearsal for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, was organised with the aim of promoting no limitations in Sanatana Dharma, according to Pradeep Pandey, a Prayagraj Teerth Purohit.
Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "Today a special aarti was performed. It was a rehearsal for the Kumbh Mela. The boys will perform Triveni Aarti and the girls will perform the Ganga Aarti."
09:09 IST, January 2nd 2025
Three youths found dead in J-K's Bhaderwah
Three youths were found dead in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Wednesday evening, police said. The trio had come to Bhaderwah to celebrate the new year.
The deceased were identified as Mukesh Singh (39), Ashutosh Singh, and Sunny Choudhary, all residents of Jammu.
The police were alerted after one of the deceased did not respond to the repeated phone calls from his family.
09:09 IST, January 2nd 2025
Thick fog engulfs Delhi, major cities as cold wave continues into 2025
A thick layer of fog has enveloped the national capital as well as sweeping through several major cities across the nation as the cold winter weather continues to prevail with the start of the New Year 2025.
According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at airports in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at zero meters. Similar conditions were reported in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot, as a dense layer of fog continued to impact major regions across the country.
The IMD also reported the presence of fog and low clouds over northwest, central, east, and northeast India with patches of it over coastal Andhra Pradesh today.
09:02 IST, January 2nd 2025
Bhopal Clears Toxic Waste After 40 Years of 1984 Gas Tragedy
Bhopal Clears Toxic Waste After 40 Years of 1984 Gas Tragedy
08:12 IST, January 2nd 2025
Attacker Inspired by ISIS: Biden on New Orleans Attack That Killed 15
United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (local time) that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.
The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events.
"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Joe Biden said.
07:52 IST, January 2nd 2025
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Kharsawan massacre victims
Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to the victims of the Kharsawan massacre of 1948, underlining the sacrifices of the tribal community in preserving their identity and rights.
Speaking at the memorial site, Soren said, "We are paying our respects to the martyrs who fought to protect their identity."
"This is a historical place of Jharkhand. This martyr's place in Kharsawan has the history of the tribal community, the struggle of our ancestors... how aware and active they have been about their struggle for their rights," the Jharkhand CM added.
07:51 IST, January 2nd 2025
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans 'act of terrorism'
The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans "act of terrorism" after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.
In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims."
07:50 IST, January 2nd 2025
Delhi police probe suicide of businessman amid marital discord allegations
The Delhi Police are investigating the suicide of 40-year-old businessman Puneet Khurana, who died on Tuesday in Model Town, following allegations that marital discord and mental harassment by his wife and her family led to his death.
"The father of the deceased, Puneet Khurana, said that his son was going through marital discord and alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed him, which led to his suicide," Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi, told ANI.
07:04 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Orleans Killing: FBI dosen't believe he acted alone
The FBI said it is investigating the attack early Wednesday in the city's famed French Quarter as a terrorist act and does not believe the driver acted alone.
Investigators found multiple improvised explosive devices, including two pipe bombs that were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by the Associated Press.
07:02 IST, January 2nd 2025
Armed man kills at least 10, including 2 children, in shooting rampage in Montenegro
Montenegro's interior minister has said that at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the western city of Cetinje.
The shooter, who was on the run, also seriously wounded four people, said minister Danilo Saranovic at a news conference. He said that “at this moment, we are focused on arresting him.” Police dispatched special troops to search for the attacker in Cetinje, some 30 km northwest of the capital, Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified him only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.
President Jakov Milatovic said he was “shocked and stunned” by the tragedy. “Instead of holiday joy ... we have been gripped by sadness over the loss of innocent lives,” Milatovic said on the social media platform X.
07:01 IST, January 2nd 2025
Terror strikes New Orleans: 15 Killed in French Quarter rampage
New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:57 IST, January 2nd 2025