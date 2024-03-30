Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader DK Shivakumar the Income Tax (IT) department issued him a notice late Friday night. “I got a notice from IT even though the matter is settled. There are many cases against sitting union ministers and also of those in Karnataka. Why are notices not being sent to the BJP?” asked Shivakumar.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress said it had received I-T notices, asking the party to pay dues of more than Rs 1,823 crore for discrepancies in tax returns filed for previous years.

Speaking to reporters about the I-T notices to Congress, Shivakumar said, "There is democracy in this country. There is a law. The BJP government is directing the officials and taking this kind of action... They are targeting the Opposition, which means they are afraid of the Congress and the INDIA Alliance. The INDIA Alliance is going to defeat the NDA. The BJP has understood this weakness. They know they will lose the elections. Hence they are trying to create fear".

The Congress has been alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to “cripple” the opposition in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.