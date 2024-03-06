Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:41 IST
BREAKING: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty on Identification of Bengaluru Cafe Bomber
NIA has registered a case in connection with the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru which left at least 10 people injured on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: The National Investigation Agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 Lakhs rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 6. The NIA said that the informants identity will be kept confidential.
Advertisement
The NIA has registered a case in connection with the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru which left at least 10 people injured on Friday.
Bengaluru Police and Central Crime Branch were previously investigating the low-intensity bomb blast at the popular eatery in Whitefield, but no arrests have been made yet. The MHA handed over the investigation to NIA.
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.