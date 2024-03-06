Advertisement

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: The National Investigation Agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 Lakhs rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 6. The NIA said that the informants identity will be kept confidential.

The NIA has registered a case in connection with the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru which left at least 10 people injured on Friday.

Bengaluru Police and Central Crime Branch were previously investigating the low-intensity bomb blast at the popular eatery in Whitefield, but no arrests have been made yet. The MHA handed over the investigation to NIA.