Breaking: Nitish Kumar Wins Trust Vote in Bihar With 130 Votes

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government cleared the trust vote on Monday, February 12, at the Bihar State Assembly with support of 130 MLAs from BJP-JDU coalition. The Opposition walked out ahead of the floor test, resulting in zero votes against the motion. The trust vote kicks off the budget session of the Bihar assembly.

The Bihar Assembly consists of 243 members with political parties required to cross the half-way mark of 122 to form the government. Ahead of the trust vote, 3 RJD MLAs were seen sitting at the ruling side benches in the assembly.

MLAs Camped At Different Locations Before Trust Vote

Before the crucial trust vote, the MLAs of JDU were camping at Hotel Chanakya near the Patna assembly, while RJD MLAs were seen playing cricket and chess at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP said that the MLAs were sent for a training workshop at Bodh Gaya ahead of the crucial votes, while the Congress party shifted the MLAs to a resort in Hyderabad.

Nitish Kumar Dumps Mahagathbandhan, Back to NDA

Earlier to political landslide in the state, Nitish Kumar was part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)- consisting of RJD, Congress and Left party, among others. Deserting the ruling Mahagathbandhan, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time on January 28 after. After dumping the RJD and Congress, Nitish Kumar had claimed that the state of affairs were “not right” in the Mahagathbandhan.

(This is a breaking copy)

