English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Breaking: Nitish Kumar Wins Trust Vote in Bihar With 130 Votes

The Bihar Assembly consists of 243 members with political parties required to cross the half-way mark of 122 to form the government.

Apoorva Shukla
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Image:Vidhan Sabha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government cleared the trust vote on Monday, February 12, at the Bihar State Assembly with support of 130 MLAs from BJP-JDU coalition. The Opposition walked out ahead of the floor test, resulting in zero votes against the motion. The trust vote kicks off the budget session of the Bihar assembly. 

The Bihar Assembly consists of 243 members with political parties required to cross the half-way mark of 122 to form the government. Ahead of the trust vote, 3 RJD MLAs were seen sitting at the ruling side benches in the assembly. 

Advertisement

MLAs Camped At Different Locations Before Trust Vote 

Before the crucial trust vote, the MLAs of JDU were camping at Hotel Chanakya near the Patna assembly, while RJD MLAs were seen playing cricket and chess at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP said that the MLAs were sent for a training workshop at Bodh Gaya ahead of the crucial votes, while the Congress party shifted the MLAs to a resort in Hyderabad. 

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar Dumps Mahagathbandhan, Back to NDA 

Earlier to political landslide in the state, Nitish Kumar was part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)- consisting of RJD, Congress and Left party, among others. Deserting the ruling Mahagathbandhan, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time on January 28 after. After dumping the RJD and Congress, Nitish Kumar had claimed that the state of affairs were “not right” in the Mahagathbandhan. 

Advertisement

 

(This is a breaking copy)

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

8 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

10 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

13 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

18 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

24 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

30 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

36 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    11 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement