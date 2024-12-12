Published 15:44 IST, December 12th 2024
BREAKING: No Fresh Suits to be Filed Against Places of Worship, Rules Supreme Court
Supreme Court asks Centre to file affidavit in a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991.
New Delhi: Supreme Court asks Centre to file affidavit in a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, that prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.
