Image:R Bharat

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to stay in Tihar jail till April 29 as the Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of a petition against his arrest in connection with a money-laundering case stemming from an alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response on or before April 24 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that the arrest was made to disable him from campaigning. The top court posted the plea of Kejriwal on the week commencing from April 29.

Kejriwal Custody Extended

Meanwhile in another blow to Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court has extended the Judicial custody of Kejriwal till April 23. During a virtual court session, Kejriwal appeared before the court. Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail after he was sent to judicial custody as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand had ended.

On April 9, the Delhi high court upheld his arrest in the money-laundering case, saying the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. The high court had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Enforcement Directorate has been asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party orchestrated a scheme to procure ₹600 crore in bribes, purportedly from a 'south group' headed by opposition leader K. Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). For the unversed, Kavitha has also been detained in connection with the Delhi excise 'scam'. The alleged bribes were supposedly intended to influence the allocation of retail and wholesale liquor permits within the national capital.

K Kavitha seeks bail in Delhi court

BRS leader K Kavitha moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam. The application is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day by a special judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, who earlier in the day sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI produced the accused before the court on the expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier by the judge and sought her JC.

The probe agency told the court that she was not required for further custodial interrogation. Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha along with Deepak Nagar, opposed the police plea, saying the grounds were not sufficient to keep her in custody since she is no longer required for custodial interrogation. The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.