BREAKING | No One Can Stop, CAA New Rules Will Be Implemented Ahead Of Elections: Amit Shah

New Delhi: While speaking at Republic Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement and said that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. “CAA will be rolled out before the Lok Sabha elections. This is the law of the Nation and nobody can stop it”, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received the presidential assent subsequently. he promise of implementing the controversial CAA was a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha.

In last two years, more than 30 district magistrates and home secretaries of nine states have been given powers to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955.

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22, from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 foreigners belonging to these non-Muslim minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The nine states where Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is given under the Citizenship Act of 1955 to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.