BREAKING: No Relief For Kejriwal as Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Protection From Coercive Action
- India
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED के खिलाफ दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंचे सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल | Image:Republic
New Delhi: In a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. For the unversed, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed an application seeking interim relief in his plea challenging ED summons.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
