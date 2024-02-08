Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:02 IST
BIG Breakthrough in ED Attack Case: 2 Attackers Arrested
The arrested accused in the ED attack case have been identified as Mehboob Molla and Sukamal Sardar; the duo has been arrested by Najat Police Station
Kolkata: While Sheik Shahjahan still remains at large, law enforcement officials have made a big breakthrough in the case pertaining to the attack made on the ED officials. Two of the accused, who were allegedly part of the TMC-linked mob that attacked the ED officials on duty when they had gone to conduct raids at the premises of TMC MLA Sheik Shahjahan, have been arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Mehboob Molla and Sukamal Sardar. The duo has been arrested by Najat Police Station.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:02 IST
