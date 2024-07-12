Published 00:05 IST, July 13th 2024
3 Gangsters Involved in Delhi's Burger King Murder Case Shot Dead In Encounter By Police
Delhi Police Crime Branch in a joint operation with the STF of the Haryana police shot dead three notorious gangsters in an encounter in Haryana’s Sonipat.
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Notorious gangster shot dead in an encounter in Haryana's Sonipat | Image: Delhi Police
