sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government In Manipur Amidst Ongoing Unrest

Published 18:51 IST, November 17th 2024

BREAKING: NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government In Manipur Amidst Ongoing Unrest

BREAKING: NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government In Manipur Amidst Ongoing Unrest

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NPP withdraws support from the BJP-led government in Manipur
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Image: ANI/File
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:51 IST, November 17th 2024