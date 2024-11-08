Published 16:49 IST, November 8th 2024
Breaking: NSE to Remain Closed on Nov 20 Due to Maharashtra Assembly elections
There will be no trading on that day in the capital market and Futures & Options segment."The exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Maharashtra Assembly elections: NSE to remain closed on Nov 20 | Image: National Stock Exchange
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday declared a trading holiday on November 20 due to voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra .
There will be no trading on that day in the capital market and Futures & Options segment.
"The exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra," NSE said.
BSE is also expected to make the announcement shortly.
