Published 22:25 IST, November 20th 2024
BREAKING: Odisha Board Announces Schedule For Class 12 Final Exams
The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (OCHSE) announced the schedule for the class 12 final examinations on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha board announces schedule for class 12 final exams | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:25 IST, November 20th 2024