Updated May 25th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
Breaking: One Killed, 10 Reported Buried in Mud Collapse in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana
One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan on Saturday
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan. | Image:Republic TV
Jaipur: One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published May 25th, 2024 at 20:03 IST