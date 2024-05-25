BREAKING: One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan. | Image:Republic TV

Advertisement

Jaipur: One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)