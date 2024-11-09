sb.scorecardresearch
  • One Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

Published 20:34 IST, November 9th 2024

One Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore on Saturday, officials said.

One terrorist killed in encounter in Sopore
One terrorist killed in encounter in Sopore | Image: File / ANI
20:24 IST, November 9th 2024