Published 20:34 IST, November 9th 2024
One Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore on Saturday, officials said.
One terrorist killed in encounter in Sopore | Image: File / ANI
