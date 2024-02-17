English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Over 8 Injured After Tent Collapses at Delhi's JLN Stadium

As many as eight people have sustained injuries after a temporary structure collapsed near gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Digital Desk
Over 8 Injured After Tent Collapses at Delhi's JLN Stadium | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As many as eight people have sustained injuries after a temporary structure collapsed near gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The incident occurred at 11 am, police said. According to sources, an event was undergoing and suddenly a tent collapsed. 

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the pandal (temporary structure) collapsing at the stadium. Initially, two people were rescued from under the debris. Later, nine more people were brought out. After receiving the information, ambulance, fire department, and local police personnel rushed to the spot. 

At present, no casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to hospital. 

A Delhi Police official said a pandal being installed for a wedding function at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday.

He said, "Today at around 11am, one pandal being installed for a wedding function at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed. Around 10-12 people were suspected trapped. They were removed and taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported. Police, Fire and Ambulance are there on the spot for other rescue efforts," said Delhi Police.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said that around 20-25 labourers, who were working there, were trapped underneath. NDRF and local police are present at the spot. He added that a private company was organising the event.

The police are investigating the matter.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

