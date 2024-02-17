Advertisement

New Delhi: As many as eight people have sustained injuries after a temporary structure collapsed near gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The incident occurred at 11 am, police said. According to sources, an event was undergoing and suddenly a tent collapsed.

#WATCH | Police say more than 8 people have been injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed pic.twitter.com/Dc5sZTwqyb — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the pandal (temporary structure) collapsing at the stadium. Initially, two people were rescued from under the debris. Later, nine more people were brought out. After receiving the information, ambulance, fire department, and local police personnel rushed to the spot.

At present, no casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

A Delhi Police official said a pandal being installed for a wedding function at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday.

He said, "Today at around 11am, one pandal being installed for a wedding function at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed. Around 10-12 people were suspected trapped. They were removed and taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported. Police, Fire and Ambulance are there on the spot for other rescue efforts," said Delhi Police.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said that around 20-25 labourers, who were working there, were trapped underneath. NDRF and local police are present at the spot. He added that a private company was organising the event.

The police are investigating the matter.