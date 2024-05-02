Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration bid and shot a Pakistani intruder dead in Samba District in Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday.

The BSF opened fire at the intruder along the International Border in Samba last night at around 8.30pm.

This comes in backdrop of the terror attack in Udhampur last week in which freshly infiltrated terrorists killed a Village Defence Group member.

The BSF troops opened fire after noticing movement from Pakistan side in Regal area of Samba International Border.

“In the intervening night of 01/02 May 2024, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in Samba border area & a intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence, the alert troops neutralised one intruder & thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the BSF said in a statement.

As per sources in the BSF, the infiltrator was a terrorist guide sent to conduct recce of the area. This has been a pattern that guides are sent before sending group of terrorists for infiltration.

Search Operation to Track Trapped Terrorists On

Meanwhile, the operation to trace the trapped terrorists entered Day 5 in the upper reaches of Udhampur- Kathua Border. The Indian Air Force has also been inducted in the operation. IAF's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (VAV) team inducted into operation for aerial surveillance.

The anti-terror operation is being carried out by Northern Command of Indian Army, ⁠Western Command of Indian Army, ⁠Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF and the ⁠Indian Air Force.