Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

PM Modi releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 18, released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 18, released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world. There are 6 stamps which include: Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri. 

The design includes the Ram Mandir, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

Advertisement

A gold leaf of sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, they noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations. 

Postage Stamps on Ram Mandir 
PM Modi releasing the Commemorative stamps on Ram Mandir

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

Advertisement
Lit of countries who have issued stamps on Ram Mandir and Bhagwan Ram 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 39 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World41 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement