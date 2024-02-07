Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 18, released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world. There are 6 stamps which include: Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri.

The design includes the Ram Mandir, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

A gold leaf of sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, they noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.

Postage Stamps on Ram Mandir

PM Modi releasing the Commemorative stamps on Ram Mandir

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

Lit of countries who have issued stamps on Ram Mandir and Bhagwan Ram