Jaipur: A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday awarded a death sentence to two men for raping and burning alive a minor girl in a coal furnace last year. "Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court," Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said. The court on Saturday convicted Kalu and Kanha for the crime that took place in August last year.

The court, however, had acquitted seven other accused who were accused of destroying evidence.

The incident had become a political issue with the BJP, which was in opposition at that time, targeting the then Congress government over crime against women.

“The court today held Kalu and Kanha guilty of gang-raping and killing the girl. Seven people, three women and four men, who were accused of destroying evidence, were acquitted,” Kishnawat said.

A 14-year-old girl was murdered and she was thrown in a coal furnace in the Kotri police station area in August last year, police said.

Kotri now falls in the newly created Shahpura district.

Police had arrested the two accused, who were from the Kalbelia tribe and were involved in making coal in furnaces there, in connection with the incident, they said.

The girl went missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2 last year. The two accused gang-raped and threw her into a coal furnace in the night, police said.

After the gang rape, assuming that the victim had died, the accused threw her in the furnace. However, the forensic report showed that the girl was alive when she was thrown. She died due to burn injuries, they said.

There were a total of five furnaces in a row and one of them was being operated without it being covered, raising suspicion. The locals around spotted a fire in the furnace and found the girl’s bracelet.

They alerted the police who later recovered her bones from the furnace.