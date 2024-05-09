Veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi were conferred with Padma Vibhushan 2024 in the field of Art. | Image:'X'/ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the remaining Padma honours for this year during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, with veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi conferred Padma Vibhushan 2024 in the field of Art.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar were among the attendees at the ceremony held in New Delhi.

Those who were bestowed with the Padma Bhushan 2024 at Thursday's ceremony include:

M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) from Kerala in the field of Public Affairs

Hormusji N Cama from Maharashtra in the field of Literature & Education - Journalism

Vijaykanth (Posthumous) from Tamil Nadu in the field of Art

Kundan Vyas from Maharashtra in the field of Literature & Education - Journalism

Velu Ananda Chari from Telangana in the field of Art

Ramlal Barethi from Chhattisgarh in the field of Art

Ashwin Balachand Mehta from Maharashtra in the field of Medicine

Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous) from West Bengal in the field of Public Affairs

Olanchery Rajagopal from Kerala in the field of Public Affairs

Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) from Ladakh in the field of Others - Spiritualism

Those who were bestowed with the Padma Shri 2024 include:

Jordan Lepcha in the field of Art

Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy in the field of Literature & Education

Joshna Chinappa in the field of sports

Farmer from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, K Chellammal in the field of Agriculture

Sathyanarayana Beleri in the field of Agriculture

Hindustani classical vocalist Som Datt Battu

Sculptor A Velu Ananda Chari

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.



