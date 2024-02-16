English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

BREAKING: Priyanka Gandhi Rushed To Hospital, Won't Join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi stated that she was “eager” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Isha Bhandari
Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi stated that she was “eager” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was rushed to hospital on Friday due to an illness and hence would not join the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Priyanka Gandhi moreover sent her best wishes to brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said she would join them as soon as she felt better. The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening. Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi stated that she was “eager” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

"I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh. But due to an illness, I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the Yatra as soon as I feel better. Till then, I give my best wishes to all the Yatris -- my dear brother and my colleagues from Uttar Pradesh, who are diligently preparing for the journey -- reaching Chandauli-Banaras," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post in Hindi 

Priyanka Gandhi Hospitalised, Will Skip Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 

 

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

