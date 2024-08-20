Published 13:24 IST, August 20th 2024
Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Friends of Rich Brat Arrested in Link With Blood Samples Swapping
Pune police have arrested 2 more individuals in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples of the accused in Porsche car crash case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Friends of Rich Brat Arrested in Link With Blood Samples Swapping | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:01 IST, August 20th 2024