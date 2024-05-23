Pune Porsche crash: An officer of the rank of ACP has been given responsibility of inquiry. | Image:Republic Digital

Pune: In a significant development in the Pune Porsche accident, the Pune police on Thursday formed a special team for conducting an internal inquiry into the matter, Republic has learnt through reliable sources in the Pune Police.

An officer of the rank of ACP has been given the responsibility of inquiry, with clear instructions for inquiry against some senior officials, including Yerwada police officers.

Any kind of negligence in filing of FIR, initial statement, medical check-up procedure and allegations of VIP treatment given to the accused will be investigated by the special team.

Additionally, an investigation will also be conducted into the harassment of the victim’s family, and if found guilty, some top officers may face action by the home ministry.

Meanwhile, the police questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city.

The accused's grandfather was summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor serving establishments in Mundhwa area, news agency PTI reported quoting a crime branch official.

How The Crime Unfolded

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune in early hours of Sunday.

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50) has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger.

Apart from the boy's father, the police have arrested two employees and owner of two liquor serving establishments - Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club hotel in Mundhwa.

According to police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the hotel.

The boy was earlier granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.

"His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail," the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board stated.

However, following an outcry over his quick bail, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5.

(With inputs from PTI)