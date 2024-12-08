BREAKING: Rahul Narvekar Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Speaker

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday, as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) chose not to file a nomination.

Narvekar, who previously served as Speaker for two and a half years, oversaw crucial disqualification cases involving Shiv Sena and NCP in the previous Assembly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar , also took their oaths as members of the legislative assembly.

The trio were administered the oath by Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar on the session's opening day.

The results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, announced on November 23, saw the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP winning a sweeping 230 of the 288 seats.