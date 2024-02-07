Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh Injured in Accident, Wife Dies

Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife dies in road accident near Alwar, he is injured.

Isha Bhandari
The senior Congress leader is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a medical facility.
The senior Congress leader is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a medical facility. | Image:X
Rajasthan: Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife died in road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Khushpuri village. Manvendra Singh is reportedly injured. Manvendra Singh is the son of late BJP stalwart Yashwant Singh, was the MP from Barmer between 2004 and 2009. He had quit the BJP and joined the Congress in 2018.  According to media reports citing Police officials, Manvendra Singh and his son were also in the vehicle involved in the crash and have been injured.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief 

As soon as the news of Manvendra Singh's accident came in, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister took to social media platform X, and expressed grief. 

The news of the demise of Mrs. Chitra Singh, wife of Mr. Manvendra Singh Jasol in a road accident is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of Shri Manvendra Singh Jasol and other family members injured in the road accident,” Ashok Gehlot wrote. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

