Devotees Break Through Security at Ram Mandir After Gate Closure, Visual Surfaces

Ayodhya: Devotees have broken the security barriers placed outside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Tuesday, January 23, after the gates of the mandir was closed due to heavy rush. The mandir opened for devotees this morning after pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol conducted yesterday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People break through security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/vYEANsXQkP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

The darshan was suspended in the morning as the authorities closed the Sinh Dwar of mandir following heavy rush to devotees. The Police has also asked the devotees to maintain peace and not use mobile phones inside the temple premises.

While responding to the huge rush of devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, ADG Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia said, "Devotees in large numbers have gathered here. It is our primary duty to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. I appeal to the devotees not to use mobile phones inside temple premises. An appeal to devotees to stay patient."

The Ram Mandir was opened for devotees this morning after pran pratistha rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

