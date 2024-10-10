sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ratan Tata's Mortal Remains to Be Brought for Antim Darshan at NCPA Today At 4 PM

Published 03:21 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata's Mortal Remains to Be Brought for Antim Darshan at NCPA Today At 4 PM

Ratan Tata Dies: The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) for Antim Darshan.

Ratan Tata's Mortal Remains to Be Brought for Antim Darshan at NCPA Today At 4 PM
Ratan Tata's Mortal Remains to Be Brought for Antim Darshan at NCPA Today At 4 PM | Image: AP
