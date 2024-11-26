sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:58 IST, November 26th 2024

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalised after he experienced acidity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RBI Governor
BREAKING: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Say Sources | Image: ANI
Chennai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. He was hospitalised for observation after he experienced acidity. Soon after, the RBI spokesperson issued a statement in this regard.  

According to RBI spokesperson, the RBI Governor was now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. The RBI spokesperson added that "there is no cause for concern."

"Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern," the RBI spokesperson said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated)

09:30 IST, November 26th 2024

RBI