Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Breaking: RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav Admitted to Hospital After He Complained of Chest Pain

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised in Patna | Image:Republic
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain. Tej Pratap Yadav was taken to a private hospital located in Bihar capital city Patna. As per the hospital administration, Yadav was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated following a chest pain.

According to the sources, this is the second time within 9 months that Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has faced health issues and has been hospitalised. 

Tej Pratap is being looked after by team of doctors

It is being said that Tej Pratap is being looked after by a team of doctors at the hospital.

Reports suggest that Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday had visited Bihar’s Buxar district, where he inaugurated the Gyan Bindu Library in Krishna Brahma.

On Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav was at his residence, when suddenly he started having chest pain. When the chest pain increased, he was immediately taken to a hospital in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar area. Other members of the family also reached the hospital some time late.

If hospital sources are to be believed, Tej Pratap Yadav was having trouble breathing, due to which he has been given oxygen in the hospital.

Earlier, in July 2023, Tej Pratap Yadav had to face some health issues following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Kankarbagh, Patna. He had complained of severe chest pain and was kept in ICU.

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav was the Environment Minister in the previous Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. He also held the health department portfolio in another term.

 

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

