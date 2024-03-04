Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:47 IST
BREAKING: Roof Collapses In Ambience Mall At Delhi's Vasant Kunj, None Hurt
In a shocking incident, a portion of the roof fell in the Central Hall of the Ambience Mall located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday.
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Ambience Mall, Delhi | Image:X
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a portion of the roof fell in the Central Hall of the Ambience Mall located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday, according to reports. The incdent which occured around noon left no one injured, suggested reports so far. An investigation into the matter has been launched, said officials.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
