Published 22:18 IST, November 15th 2024
Amit Shah Vows Ruthless Crackdown on Drug Rackets as ₹900 Crore Cocaine Seized From Delhi
In another major drug seizure in Delhi, cocaine worth Rs 900 crore has been seized in the national capital by the NCB from Nangloi and Janakpuri
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NCB seizes Rs 900 crore worth cocaine in Delhi's Nangloi and Janakpuri | Image: x
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:52 IST, November 15th 2024