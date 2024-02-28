BREAKING | Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies at 94

Advertisement

LMoradabad: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq passed away on Tuesday, February 27 at the age of 94. Shafiqur Rahman Barq passed away during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad, the Samajwadi party said.

When the condition of Barq (93) deteriorated after prolonged illness, he was admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad, where he breathed his last.

Informing about Barq's demise, the Samajwadi Party said, “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow.”

समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, कई बार के सांसद जनाब शफीकुर्रहमान बर्क साहब का इंतकाल, अत्यंत दु:खद।



उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे भगवान।



शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दु:ख सहने का संबल प्राप्त हो।



भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि ! pic.twitter.com/94zP5YZ9E9 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty)

Who was Shafiqur Rahman Barq?

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal for the fifth time in 2019.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also paid tributes to Barq. remembering Bar, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The demise of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb, is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!”

