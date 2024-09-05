Published 14:49 IST, September 5th 2024
Sandip Ghosh Issued Notice to Demolish RG Kar Seminar Hall, Day After Abhaya Rape-Murder
The notice issued on August 10, a day after Abhaya rape and murder directed the demolition of an adjacent room to the seminar hall within the hospital premises.
- India News
5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Big Revelation in RG Kar Ransacking | Image: Republic Digital
