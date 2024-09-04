sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Sandip Ghosh Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Ruling Tranferring RG Kar Corruption Case To CBI

Published 18:45 IST, September 4th 2024

Sandip Ghosh Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Ruling Tranferring RG Kar Corruption Case To CBI

Sandip Ghosh approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Calcutta High Court order transferring the corruption case to the CBI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sandip Ghosh Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Ruling Tranferring RG Kar Corruption Case To CBI
Sandip Ghosh Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Ruling Tranferring RG Kar Corruption Case To CBI | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:48 IST, September 4th 2024