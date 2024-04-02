×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Gets Bail In Liquorgate Case

Sanjay Singh Gets Bail In Liquorgate Case

Reported by: Digital Desk
sanjay singh
Sanjay Singh Gets Bail In Liquorgate Case | Image:sanjay singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a big relief to Sanjay Singh, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after six months in the money laundering case based on a concession given by the ED. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.  

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice PB Varale were hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.  The bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial. 

Advertisement

The probe agency had claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22. The agency had further alleged that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others.

For the unversed, the ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

MI fans on Hardik Pandya

a few seconds ago
Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

a minute ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

2 minutes ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

7 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

12 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

15 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

19 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

21 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

23 minutes ago
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

24 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

25 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

27 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

29 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

34 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo