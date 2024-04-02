Advertisement

New Delhi: In a big relief to Sanjay Singh, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after six months in the money laundering case based on a concession given by the ED. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice PB Varale were hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. The bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

The probe agency had claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22. The agency had further alleged that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others.

For the unversed, the ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

