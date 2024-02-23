Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:53 IST
BREAKING: Santu Pan Walks Free After High Court Upholds Right To Report
Santu Pan was arrested on Monday when he was reporting live from Sandeshkhali.
Kolkata: Republic reporter Santu Pan who was granted bail by the Calcutta high court following his arrest by the West Bengal Police was released from jail today. Santu Pan was arrested on Monday when he was reporting live from Sandeshkhali where women have alleged atrocities by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.
The court's decision to uphold the Right to Report while granting bail to Republic Bangla’s reporter Santu Pan signified a triumph for press freedom. The High Court's ruling came after a marathon hearing, during which senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani vigorously argued for Republic TV. The court's scrutiny found no clear explanation of the allegations against Santu Pan, leading to questions directed at the Mamata-led police force, challenging the legitimacy of the FIR against the journalist.
In a scathing rebuke, the Calcutta High Court questioned the priorities of the Mamata cops, expressing sympathy for lower-level officers and condemning the pursuit of an innocent journalist while the real perpetrators remained at large.
