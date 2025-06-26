Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain Booked By Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch

Updated 26 June 2025 at 16:31 IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain have been booked by the Delhi Police’s Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with a massive alleged scam involving hospital infrastructure projects during their tenure.
Bharadwaj and Jain allegedly involved in large-scale corruption in 24 hospital projects sanctioned in 2018–19, worth ₹5,590 crore included 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield hospitals, many of which remain incomplete with major cost overruns and delays.
A separate ₹1,125 crore ICU hospital project for 6,800 beds is reportedly only 50% complete after three years, despite ₹800 crore already spent.
Probe is underway to examine the roles of the ministers, officials, and private contractors allegedly involved in the scam.
Published 26 June 2025 at 15:56 IST