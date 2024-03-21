×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:54 IST

BREAKING: SBI Submits Details of Electoral Bonds With Serial Numbers to Election Commission

SBI Submits Details of Electoral Bonds to EC

Reported by: Digital Desk
The SBI informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties.
The SBI informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, filed a compliance affidavit in the apex court stating that all details of Electoral Bonds have been disclosed to the Election Commission. The data includes the all-important unique numbers for the bonds, that will help provide linkage between donors and the political parties that received them. It is respectfully submitted that SBI has now disclosed all details and that no details [other than complete account numbers & KYC details] have been withheld from disclosure", one of the points of the affidavit read.

Earlier this week, the top court had said the State Bank of India (SBI) can't be selective and has to disclose all "conceivable" electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the apex court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the bank to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect. "We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had said during the hearing on March 18.

Last week, the top court issued a notice to the country’s largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha numeric numbers in compliance with its directions, saying the SBI was “duty bound” to reveal them. 

On April 12, 2019, the apex court had issued an interim order directing that the information about the donations received and donations which will be received must be submitted by political parties to the EC in a sealed cover.

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:39 IST

