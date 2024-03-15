Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 on March 19.

The court informed that as many as 237 petitions have been filed against CAA Rules 2024, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the entire batch will be listed for hearing.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

Submitting the anti-CAA response, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The action of the central government, which notified the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections, is to disturb the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding the amendment of the Citizenship Act just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections."

Muslim League Moves SC Against CAA

The Muslim League on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), claimed sources. Several Muslim League leaders including National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty have signed the affidavit.

