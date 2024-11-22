sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: SC Asks Delhi Govt to Monitor Entry of Trucks; Extends GRAP 4 For Next 72 Hours

Published 15:58 IST, November 22nd 2024

BREAKING: SC Asks Delhi Govt to Monitor Entry of Trucks; Extends GRAP 4 For Next 72 Hours

The Supreme Court on Friday flagged Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 lapses stating that the Delhi govt and city police failed to implement the restrictions

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X/ Ray @sde_ray
15:58 IST, November 22nd 2024