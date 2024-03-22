×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Big Setback For K Kavitha as SC Refuses to Grant Bail in Delhi excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court of India denied to grant bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Reported by: Digital Desk
K Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday denied granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Excise Policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked the BRS leader to approach the trial court, stating it is a practice that this court is following and cannot 'bypass the protocol.'

The bench of Justices said that as far as Kavitha’s plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the probe agency and seeking its response in 6 weeks.

The bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kavitha, "The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters."

Sibal said that people are being arrested based on an approver's statement.

Meanwhile, the bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

Kavitha has moved the Supreme Court challenging her arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Daughter of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15.

She is being interrogated in ED custody for 7 days. The remand period will end on March 23. 
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST

