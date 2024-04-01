×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:17 IST

BREAKING: SC Refuses to Stay ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex in Madhya Pradesh

SC refused to stay ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Dhar.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection
BREAKING: SC Refuses to Stay ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex in Madhya Pradesh | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The apex court issued notice on plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid". 

Supreme Court in an interim direction said no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the survey. It further clarified that no physical excavation should be taken in disputed sites which will change its character. 

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the State’s Dhar district. 

The court said a study is necessary to “demystify” the nature of the complex.


 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:17 IST

