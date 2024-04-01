Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The apex court issued notice on plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid".

Advertisement

Supreme Court in an interim direction said no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the survey. It further clarified that no physical excavation should be taken in disputed sites which will change its character.

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the State’s Dhar district.

Advertisement

The court said a study is necessary to “demystify” the nature of the complex.



