Chennai: Security has been beefed up across educational institutions in Chennai after 5 private schools received bomb threats via e-mail on Thursday morning in the greater Chennai corporation limits. Republic World has learnt that bomb threats have been issued by an anonymous sender to private schools in Annanagar, Parimuna, Gopalapuram and RApuram. Following the threat, students have been sent home.

Five schools that received bomb threats

DAV in Gopalapuram

Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram

Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and

Chennai Public School in JJ Nagar

St. Mary's School in Parrys



Meanwhile, the police have acted swiftly in response to the threats, deploying sniffer dogs and conducting thorough investigations to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including students, teachers, and staff.



