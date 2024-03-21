Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police stepped up security and deployed additional personnel around Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines Thursday evening. Republic has learnt that Sec-144, which prohibits assembly of more than 5 persons, has been imposed outside his residence. The development comes after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached there in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said.

Advertisement

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel deployed there, officials said.

Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have also been deployed near the chief minister's residence, they said.

Advertisement

According to ED officials, the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

Advertisement

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.