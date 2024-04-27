A day after two foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in J&K's Sopore, security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the same area. | Image:PTI

Srinagar: A day after two foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, security forces on late Saturday evening launched a massive cordon and search operation in the same area of Nowpora, Republic has learnt. The move comes after credible inputs were received about the presence of one more terrorist in the area.

According to preliminary information, all the entry and exit points have once again been completely sealed, and there's a huge deployment of the CRPF, Indian Army personnel and special operation group of the Jammu and Kashmir police in the area.

Earlier, an exchange of fire, ensuing through late Friday night, took place between terrorists and joint security forces at the Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore, during which two terrorists were gunned down while two Army personnel were left injured. Multiple drone cameras were used by the security forces to monitor residential areas near the encounter spot.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)